 Verne Troyer's death at age 49 gets reaction from Hollywood stars like Ludacris and Carmen Electra - Daily Mail — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Verne Troyer’s death at age 49 gets reaction from Hollywood stars like Ludacris and Carmen Electra – Daily Mail

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Daily Mail

Verne Troyer's death at age 49 gets reaction from Hollywood stars like Ludacris and Carmen Electra
Daily Mail
Actor Verne Troyer, who played Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films, has died aged 49. Stars were quick to react to his sad passing. Ludacris posted a photo tribute showing the star rocking an Afro wig while in a baby carrier on the rapper's front
'Austin Powers' Actor Verne Troyer Dies at 49Hollywood Reporter
Actor Verne Troyer, Mini-Me in 'Austin Powers' movies, dead at 49Los Angeles Times
Verne Troyer, actor who was Mini-Me in Austin Powers films, dies at 49The Guardian
RollingStone.com –NBCNews.com –New York Times –Metro
all 211 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.