VGMA: Who Wins What? - Peace FM Online — Nigeria Today

VGMA: Who Wins What? – Peace FM Online
|
Peace FM Online
|
VGMA: Who Wins What?
Peace FM Online
The 19th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), is gearing up to be one of the most competitive in the history of the event. This is definitely testament of the excellent work the music industry put in last year leaving music lovers spoilt …
VGMAs 2018: It will be suicidal for Captain Planet not to win an award
VGMA 2018 full list of winners
Stonebwoy will perform at 2018 VGMAs – Charter House
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!