VGMA2018: Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns dominate Vodafone Ghana Music Awards | Full List of Winners — Nigeria Today

#VGMA2018: Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns dominate Vodafone Ghana Music Awards | Full List of Winners

Rapper Sarkodie and late afro-dancehall singer Ebony Reigns were the biggest winners at the just concluded 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), snagging 4 accolades apiece. The ceremony which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, April 14, 2018 saw Sarkodie win Rapper of The Year for the 5th time in his career […]

The post #VGMA2018: Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns dominate Vodafone Ghana Music Awards | Full List of Winners appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

