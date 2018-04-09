 Vice chairperson Maina has asked Chiloba to report back to work - The Standard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Vice chairperson Maina has asked Chiloba to report back to work – The Standard

Posted on Apr 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Vice chairperson Maina has asked Chiloba to report back to work
The Standard
Sharp divisions have rocked the electoral commission following a decision to send CEO Ezra Chiloba on compulsory leave. Only days after Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati sent Mr Chiloba home for three
Corridors of PowerThe Star, Kenya
Finally, Chebukati speaks as Chiloba is suspendedHivisasa

all 6 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.