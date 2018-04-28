Vice President Osinbajo Stops His Convoy To Help Accident Victims (VIDEO) — Nigeria Today

Vice President Osinbajo Stops His Convoy To Help Accident Victims (VIDEO)
Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Osinbajo earlier today on the way to the airport witnessed an accident & immediately stopped his convoy to help coordinate needed assistance. Watch Video Below..
