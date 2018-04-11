Vicki Momberg has lost her cornrows - Citizen — Nigeria Today

Vicki Momberg has lost her cornrows – Citizen
Vicki Momberg has lost her cornrows
Convicted racist Vicky Momberg appears in the Randburg Magistrates Court, Johannesburg on 11 April 2018. Momberg appeared to appeal her sentence. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia. The convicted racist estate agent has gone back to her former hairstyle …
State asks court not to hear Vicki Momberg's appeal application
Momberg appeal bid 'fatally defective'‚ should be dismissed – State
Shackled Vicki Momberg sent back to jail as case is postponed
