Vicki Momberg's appeal bid postponed to next week - Eyewitness News — Nigeria Today

 Vicki Momberg's appeal bid postponed to next week
Vicki Momberg’s appeal bid postponed to next week – Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News

Vicki Momberg's appeal bid postponed to next week
Eyewitness News
Momberg's lawyer Kingdom Onah says they are positive they will overturn both the conviction and sentence. Convicted racist appears in the Randburg magistrates court on 4 April 2018. Picture: Mia Lindeque/EWN. Racism in South Africa · Vicki Momberg
