Vicky Akins And Sayteh Tenneh: Lesbian Partners Are Engaged (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Vicky Akins And Sayteh Tenneh: Lesbian Partners Are Engaged (Photos)

Apr 30, 2018

Two Lesbian who are proud of their relationship, and are even set to marry is buzzing up twitter with their photos, The couple who have been together for a longtime shared some loved up photos of themselves hanging out after their engagement. See more below!

