Victims of Bokkos attacks accuse Plateau government of neglect — Nigeria Today

Victims of Bokkos attacks accuse Plateau government of neglect

Victims of the recent attacks on rural communities in Daffo District of Bokkos Local Government in Plateau have accused the state government of neglecting those displaced. Their spokesman, Mr Emmanuel Macham, in a statement on Sunday in Jos, accused government of abandoning the victims to their fate and “ignoring complaints that some are starving to […]

The post Victims of Bokkos attacks accuse Plateau government of neglect appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

