Victor Lindelof Full Of Praise For “Fantastic” David De Gea — Nigeria Today

Victor Lindelof Full Of Praise For “Fantastic” David De Gea

Victor Lindelof has heaped praise on his Manchester United teammate David de Gea following the goalkeeper’s latest display.

De Gea produced a double save to deny Tammy Abraham in Saturday afternoon’s meeting with Swansea City at Old Trafford, ensuring that his side kept a 17th Premier League clean sheet of the season.

Lindelof admits that United must thank De Gea for what turned out to be a comfortable home win, while also talking up the performances of the Red Devils’ attacking players.

“Swansea had two good opportunities in the second half, but we had David De Gea in goal and like I always say he is a fantastic goalkeeper,” he told MUTV after the match. “I think [those two saves] prove his quality. The opponent might not have much [shots at goal], but he is always ready when shots do come and always there to save them. He is a fantastic player.

“We always want to keep a clean sheet, that’s very important for us because if we keep a clean sheet, we know our attacking players can score goals.

“I think we started the game very good, we kept the ball very well and then we scored two very good goals,” he reflected. “In the second half we came out and they had a few chances, but other than that we controlled the game very well.

“The front players had great movement and had a great buzz between them. They had a lot of freedom and I think they showed it out there – they had a lot of fun.”

