 Victor Moses Set To Clinch Chelsea's Top Award - Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Victor Moses Set To Clinch Chelsea’s Top Award – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)

Victor Moses Set To Clinch Chelsea's Top Award
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
Super Eagles forward, Victor Moses, has been shortlisted for Chelsea's Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season, writes the official website of the Blues. http://hotel.africa https://hotels.ng http://fly.africa. The right wing-back is amongst the 30

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.