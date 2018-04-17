Victor Moses Set To Clinch Chelsea's Top Award - Wetinhappen Magazine (blog) — Nigeria Today

Victor Moses Set To Clinch Chelsea’s Top Award – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)



Super Eagles forward, Victor Moses, has been shortlisted for Chelsea's Player of the Year for the 2017-18 season, writes the official website of the Blues. http://hotel.africa https://hotels.ng http://fly.africa. The right wing-back is amongst the 30 …



