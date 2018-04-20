Victoria Beckham, Shaq, And James Corden Spoof ‘Sharknado’ [Video] — Nigeria Today

Victoria Beckham, Shaq, And James Corden Spoof ‘Sharknado’ [Video]

Relax, they did call it Shaqnado.

In case you haven’t heard of the magical world of flying sharks wrapped up in a twisty tornado, you can find a five-minute highlights reel of the movie franchise’s first instalment here.

They only became more outrageous with each sequel, and they’ve spawned a new genre of horror-style movies aiming to be so ridiculously bad that they’re good.

Perhaps that’s the inspiration behind that new Jason Statham shark movie, The Meg?

Now Sharknado is perfect for spoofing, and that’s just what Victoria Beckham and Shaq got up to on The Late Show With James Corden.

That’s all the info you need:

