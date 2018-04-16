Vidal To Miss Real Madrid Clash After Knee Surgery - CHANNELS TELEVISION — Nigeria Today

Vidal To Miss Real Madrid Clash After Knee Surgery – CHANNELS TELEVISION
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Vidal To Miss Real Madrid Clash After Knee Surgery
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Arturo Vidal is a major doubt for Bayern Munich's Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid after coach Jupp Heynckes revealed on Monday that he needs minor knee surgery. The Chile international limped out of training on Sunday and Bayern are …
