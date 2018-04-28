VIDEO: Ajebutter 22 x BOJ – Yawa (Viral + Lyric) — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Ajebutter 22 x BOJ – Yawa (Viral + Lyric)

Below is the Link to Yawa Lyric Video by Ajebutter 22 and Boj for their song, Yawa which was dropped a few weeks back off their collaborative Ep titled ‘Make E No Cause Fight’.

The EP is billed to drop pretty soon.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

The post VIDEO: Ajebutter 22 x BOJ – Yawa (Viral + Lyric) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

