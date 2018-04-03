Video alert: Spice Diana curses Ex-lover in new video. — Nigeria Today

Video alert: Spice Diana curses Ex-lover in new video.

Spice Diana seems to be expressing all her emotions in her music releases lately. The singer who is now more known for her TV blunder with her scores has hit at her ex lover many think is a fellow singer. Spice Diana has released her latest video titled “Nasimatuka Ex”.

The female singer is slowly gaining her spot as one of the most loved female singers in the country. Her pace of releasing is not bad at all. She currently is in London where she held her Easter show alongside Weasel , Ykee Benda and Eddy Kenzo.

Watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_kLSZS_lfCk&feature=youtu.be

