Video: Banks, churches more corrupt: Femi Falana — Nigeria Today

Video: Banks, churches more corrupt: Femi Falana
Renowned human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) has hit hard on the banks and churches as being nests of corruption, more than government institutions.
Falana made the remark at the 2018 edition of the Vanguard Economic Discourse, themed: “Economy in Recession: Pitfalls, Trajectories and Resetting”
https://web.facebook.com/thenationng/videos/1765608210172976/
