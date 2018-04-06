VIDEO: Bisola – Luchia — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Bisola – Luchia
Temple Music Ltd Presents – The Big Brother Naija sensation, Bisola Aiyeola releases visuals to her heartwarming single titled Luchia. Music video for Luchia.
Watch and Enjoy!
The post VIDEO: Bisola – Luchia appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!