VIDEO: Blend Da Artist ft. Jeff Jones – E Don Teh — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Blend Da Artist ft. Jeff Jones – E Don Teh

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Smash9ja Promotions Presents to You Fast Rising, Nigerian AfroBeat Artist Based in the UK, Blend Da Artist, Born In Lagos, Moved to London at the Age of 10. Blend Da Artist is Half Igbo From Anambra, Half Akwa Ibom, He Has Released a Few Hit Songs and Has Been in a Few Shows. He Releases the Audio and Visuals to His New Single “E DON TEH” Which He Features Fellow UK Based Artist Jeff Jones.

E Don Teh Has that Afrobeat Tempo and tune, With Lit Lyrics That Will Have you Dancing to the Groove From Start to End.

BDA As He is Fondly Called Will Be Perfoming in the Forthcoming AfroBeat UK Concert, on the 28th of April 2018, He Needs The Support of His People in Nigeria and Abroad.

Connect With BDA & Jeff Jones on Social Media:- Instagram: @blenddaartist, @officialjeffjones, Twitter: @blenddaartist @j3ffjones

watch video below:

