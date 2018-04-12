VIDEO: Charlotte Dipanda ft. Yemi Alade – Sista — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Charlotte Dipanda ft. Yemi Alade – Sista

When two African queens come together we can only but expect a killer number like Sista. Cameroon’s superstar diva Charlotte Dipanda teams up with one of Nigeria’s best female exports, Yemi Alade on an amazing track titled Sista. The video put together by Kurlevra pictures, represents the female African dream.

Strong powerful women all garnished in sumptious African attires came in to complement the good song and melodious voices. Enjoy this brand new track from Charlotte Dipanda and Yemi Alade titled Sista; which us housed on Dipanda’s new album “Un jour dans ma vie”.

The post VIDEO: Charlotte Dipanda ft. Yemi Alade – Sista appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

