VIDEO: ClassiQ ft. M.I Abaga – GUDU — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: ClassiQ ft. M.I Abaga – GUDU
Northern king of new school hip hop/trap, ClassiQ alias Arewa Mafia let’s loose the official music video for his popular single “Gudu” featuring legendary rapper and the head of Chocolate City empire, M.I Abaga.
The video was Directed by The Myth.
Watch video below:
