 VIDEO: Cobhams Asuquo – One Hit — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Cobhams Asuquo – One Hit

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Follow-up to the release of his sensational song, One Hit, talented singer and songwriter, Cobhams Asuquo has released the anticipated visuals of the viral song. He teams up with frequent collaborator, Director, Paul Gambit to deliver yet another beautiful video for the aspirational song. The moving video drips with emotion and captures the anguish of […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.