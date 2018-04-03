VIDEO: Cobhams Asuquo – One Hit — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Cobhams Asuquo – One Hit

Follow-up to the release of his sensational song, One Hit, talented singer and songwriter, Cobhams Asuquo has released the anticipated visuals of the viral song. He teams up with frequent collaborator, Director, Paul Gambit to deliver yet another beautiful video for the aspirational song. The moving video drips with emotion and captures the anguish of […]

