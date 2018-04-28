VIDEO: Dan Marlic – Mio Dahun — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Dan Marlic – Mio Dahun

ABD marlik now “Dan Marlic” was born Abdulmalik Marzuq into a noble family of 6 in the north central of kwara state, he began his journey in 2007 has proven to be an outstanding musician. NDC unleased his first Official video “Werepe” in January 2018.

Unleashed the Official Video of his single “Mio Dahun” Directed by Frizzle n Bizzle Films. enjoy!!! @his_abdulmarlik new hits tilled “Mío Dàùn” was prod by @shocker_lo_se_beats under {Westmat Ent} Dan Marlic restlessly switch his flow in different languages with out forgetting to decorated his lines with loads of wordplays, punchlines, metaphor, rhymes, rhythm, street Lamba’s, & more.

Watch and Enjoy!

DOWNLOAD VIDEO

The post VIDEO: Dan Marlic – Mio Dahun appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

