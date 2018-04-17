 VIDEO: DMW ft. Davido x Peruzzi x Yonda x Fresh – AJE — Nigeria Today
VIDEO: DMW ft. Davido x Peruzzi x Yonda x Fresh – AJE

Posted on Apr 17, 2018

Official video for another DMW collaborations. AJE was produced by Fresh VDM, Filmed by DammyTwitch for Twitch Visuals in Dakar, Senegal & features verses from Peruzzi, Davido & Yonda.

watch and enjoy!

