Video: D’Prince Ft. Davido & Don Jazzy – Gucci Gang — Nigeria Today

Video: D’Prince Ft. Davido & Don Jazzy – Gucci Gang
Mavin Records Prolific Act, D’Prince teams up with DMW Boss Davido and Don Jazzy on this masterpiece titled “Gucci Gang”.
“Gucci Gang” which had been released earlier in the year, is a song that extols the beauty of his woman and what he is willing to do for her.
The video which is largely an exhibition of affluence and scantily dressed girls is directed by Director Q. was produced professionally by Don Jazzy Himself.
