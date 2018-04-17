VIDEO: Frequencie – Hustle Hard ft. Sean Tizzle & Vector (prod. Krizbeatz) — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Frequencie – Hustle Hard ft. Sean Tizzle & Vector (prod. Krizbeatz)

Hustle is the innate hunger to build, create, do something and try.

Fast riser {Frequencie} after dropping his Ep titled WAZOBIA did not relax as he teams up with one of the Nigerian best vocalist {Sean Tizzle} and one of the best rapper to come out of Africa {Vector} to work on the song “Hustle Hard “The song was produced by Nigerian audio hit maker Krizbeatz the DrummerBoy who is known to be the king of new wave and the video directed by video director (Lucas Reid ).

Hustle Hard is a song that will motivate you to get up and grind in a world where there is no one to help ,The song motivates every one out there that they can achieve anything they set their heart to achieve.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

The post VIDEO: Frequencie – Hustle Hard ft. Sean Tizzle & Vector (prod. Krizbeatz) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

