VIDEO: General Kito – Finer Than Dem — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: General Kito – Finer Than Dem

General Kito is a reggae dancehall artiste based in Nigeria and Jamaica. He came into the music scne in 05, and had his first album with a group called AJ Bomberze.

General Kito is out with a new joint for the gyals dem titled “Finer Than Dem”. a song for women all over the world. Produced by Super Diffa and mixed/mastered by in Jamaica by Jamplified Records. Also in here is the video which was shot in some cities in brazil and also in the Caribbean Jamaica. Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/01-Finer-Than-Dem-1.mp3

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/01-Finer-Than-Dem-1.mp3

