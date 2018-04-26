Video: Helicopter Rotor Slices Man — Nigeria Today

Video: Helicopter Rotor Slices Man

In a horrific video taken in Colombia, a man can be seen being killed by helicopter blades when the aircraft flipped over during a dramatic rescue mission. According to Metro UK, the painful footage captured the sad moment when the victim and another who were being rescued from their own helicopter crashed in a remote […]

The post Video: Helicopter Rotor Slices Man appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

