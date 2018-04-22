 Video: How to attract more investment to Nigeria- Emir Sanusi — Nigeria Today
Video: How to attract more investment to Nigeria- Emir Sanusi

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has called for attitudinal change to attract more foreign direct investment into Nigeria. He was speaking at the background of a business meeting with investors at the Nigerian embassy in Washington DC. (NAN) RI/IS =====

