VIDEO: Hushpuppi Spotted With Peter Okoye, Washes Feet In Champagne — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Hushpuppi Spotted With Peter Okoye, Washes Feet In Champagne

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Entertainment, Video | 0 comments

Nigeria’s Mr. Gucci, Hushpuppi, has been spotted partying with Peter Okoye formerly of P-Square in Dubai recently and in usual fashion, he splurged heavily. The Big boy spent N20 Million on drinks alone as he partied lavishly with the singer. He also shared photos and videos in which he was washing his feet in champagne […]

The post VIDEO: Hushpuppi Spotted With Peter Okoye, Washes Feet In Champagne appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

