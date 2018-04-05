VIDEO: Immaculate Dache – Choco Sweet — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Immaculate Dache – Choco Sweet

Dache Entertainment is proud to announce the release of Immaculate Dache’s latest music video for her melodic Reggae and R&B fused romantic song “Choco Sweet”.

The music video for the Tee-Y-Mix produced “Choco Sweet” track, features cinematic shots of Immaculate Dache and model/actor – Emeka Darlington who as a couple, go through everything lovers go through in life – play, spend time together, argue, kiss and makeup.

In the end, LOVE wins as it follows through on Immaculate Dache’s inspiration for the song that is laced with chocolaty musical poppy elements. Avalon Okpe shot the video in different locations within Lekki, Lagos.

The video is available on Immaculate Dache’s VEVO, YouTube and Boomplay Music channels. Enjoy the video for Choco Sweet below:

