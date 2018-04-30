 VIDEO: Joe El – Sing Along — Nigeria Today
VIDEO: Joe El – Sing Along

Posted on Apr 30, 2018

VIDEO: Joe El – Sing Along.., Kennis music flag bearer Joe El dishes out the visuals to his smash hit single: Sing Along The song which has been enjoying massive rotations from DJs nation-wide was released a few weeks back. The video was shot in Lagos and directed by Paul  Gambit Watch Below.. ﻿

The post VIDEO: Joe El – Sing Along appeared first on Ngyab.

