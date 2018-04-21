VIDEO: Kheengz – Almajiri — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Kheengz – Almajiri

Almajiri is an Arabic word which means “a student” and not a beggar. The negative stereotype usually attributed to the word Almajiri, is that of a dirty little child who carries plate around to seek for food and alms. But an almajiri is simply a student whether in the university or Creche. The above stereotype […]

