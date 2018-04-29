VIDEO: Man Stomps On Child’s Head Repeatedly Almost Killing Him — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Man Stomps On Child’s Head Repeatedly Almost Killing Him

Shocking footage of a man brutally assaulting a young child on a public bus in China’s Sichuan province has gone viral on social media. CCTV footage shows a 7-year-old boy playfully kicking out at bus passenger Guo Moutian, 21, before the passenger suddenly snaps and slams the child to the ground before repeatedly stomping on […]

The post VIDEO: Man Stomps On Child’s Head Repeatedly Almost Killing Him appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

