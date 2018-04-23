Video: Myro Takes Us From 'Lagos To Soweto' - Guardian (blog) — Nigeria Today

Video: Myro Takes Us From ‘Lagos To Soweto’ – Guardian (blog)
|
|
Video: Myro Takes Us From 'Lagos To Soweto'
Rising from the commercial success of his tracks Odi Ok and Sugar, MYRO born Oghenemairo Daniel Ozah has released a new video to his new single 'Lagos Soweto”. Stringed with lyrics like no other, the pop artist new visual Lagos Soweto was directed by …
