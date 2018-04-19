VIDEO: Obesere – Ibaje — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Obesere – Ibaje
Obesere releases visuals to his single of the year #Ibaje. Sensational and highly controversial versatile musician, Alhaji Qudus Abass Akande famously known as Obesere Signed to American-Nigerian imprint “Freeworld Entertainment”. #Ibaje is another new sensational hip hop tune by the living legend “Obesere” Listen & Download.
#Ibaje is available in all digital retailers & streaming platforms!
FanLink: https://fanlink.to/JJ2
