VIDEO: Olympic Gold Medalist, Usain Bolt Caught Grinding On Hottest American Model, Zahra Elise — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Olympic Gold Medalist, Usain Bolt Caught Grinding On Hottest American Model, Zahra Elise

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist, Usain Bolt who’s dating stunning Jamaican model girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, was filmed grinding on one of the hottest American Instagram models, Zahra Elise at a party.

The post VIDEO: Olympic Gold Medalist, Usain Bolt Caught Grinding On Hottest American Model, Zahra Elise appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

