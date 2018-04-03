VIDEO: Phyno ft. Kramium – One Chance — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Phyno ft. Kramium – One Chance
Phyno is out with the official video to his latest tune which he featured Kranium, on the catchy tune titled “One Chance”.
Check on it and Enjoy!
The post VIDEO: Phyno ft. Kramium – One Chance appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!