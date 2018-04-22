VIDEO: Stonebwoy – Tomorrow - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Stonebwoy – Tomorrow – 360Nobs.com



Zylofon Music dancehall act Stonebwoy presents the visuals to his recently released single, titled “Tomorrow”. The inspirational song was produced by Brainy Beatz, and the video was directed by Prince Dovlo. Watch and Enjoy! Stonebwoy – Tomorrow …



