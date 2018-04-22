 VIDEO: Stonebwoy – Tomorrow - 360Nobs.com — Nigeria Today
VIDEO: Stonebwoy – Tomorrow – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Entertainment


VIDEO: Stonebwoy – Tomorrow
Zylofon Music dancehall act Stonebwoy presents the visuals to his recently released single, titled “Tomorrow”. The inspirational song was produced by Brainy Beatz, and the video was directed by Prince Dovlo. Watch and Enjoy! Stonebwoy – Tomorrow

