 VIDEO: Tjan ft. Mayorkun – Sotey — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Tjan ft. Mayorkun – Sotey

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Music, News | 0 comments

Following up his 2018 debut single, talented vocalist Tjan dishes a captivating story line visual for the song SOTEY featuring DMW super act Mayorkun.

The video shot in the UK by Visionary Pictures is crisp, fresh and got all the perks of another favourite for RnB lovers. Enjoy.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post VIDEO: Tjan ft. Mayorkun – Sotey appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.