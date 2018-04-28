VIDEO: Topmost Ft Ben Jossy – Only You Are God — Nigeria Today

Good Music Plus versatile fontline artist. ”TopMost” finally Unveils his most anticipated gospel single titled “Only You Are God” Ft Ben Jossy

”TopMost” has been dropping singles back to back over the year’s and he’s showing no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

“Only You Are God” is a brand new praise song to glorify God for whom He is and what He’s set to do! giving thanks to God for how far he has brought us.

Song Is Produced By Ben Jossy as The Video Was (Dir By Iyk Lawrence)