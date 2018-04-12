Video: VP Yemi Osinbajo is in Onitsha, Anambra State (See What He’s Doing) — Nigeria Today

Video: VP Yemi Osinbajo is in Onitsha, Anambra State (See What He’s Doing)

Photos – Osinbajo Visits Onitsha Anambra State. The vice president of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is currently in Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra State for the ongoing #MESMEsmeeting in Onitsha. See details after the cut. Professor Osinbajo, who is in company of the Minister of Labor, Chris Ngige and others were received by the …

This super post – Video: VP Yemi Osinbajo is in Onitsha, Anambra State (See What He’s Doing) appeared first on MYNAIJAINFO. Read Full Post >> myNAIJAinfo!.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from myNAIJAinfo!. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

