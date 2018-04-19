VIDEO: Wande Coal – Oh No No — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Wande Coal – Oh No No

Award-winning singer-songwriter Wande Coal is back with brand new visuals for single “Oh No No”. With support from BBC Radio1 Xtra, Rolling Stone, Fader and various others this year is set to be King Wande Coal most successful year thus far.

Produced By CheekyChizzy. Video directed by Director Q.

Watch video below:

