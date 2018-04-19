 VIDEO: Wande Coal – Oh No No — Nigeria Today
VIDEO: Wande Coal – Oh No No

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Music, News | 0 comments

Award-winning singer-songwriter Wande Coal is back with brand new visuals for single “Oh No No”. With support from BBC Radio1 Xtra, Rolling Stone, Fader and various others this year is set to be King Wande Coal most successful year thus far.

Produced By CheekyChizzy. Video directed by Director Q.

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

Watch video below:

