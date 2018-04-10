VIDEO: Whatchu Doing Tonight – Banky W Ft His Wife, Adesua (Susu) (REMIX) — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Whatchu Doing Tonight – Banky W Ft His Wife, Adesua (Susu) (REMIX)

Banky W is back with a brilliant clip for the remix of “Whatchu Doing Tonight’ and this time, he re-introduces his wife, Adesuwa Etomi ‘Susu’ who is featured on the song. The video was written and directed by Banky Wellington and shot entirely in Lagos, Nigeria. it features brilliant cameos from Enyinna Nwigwe, Idia Aisen, […]

The post VIDEO: Whatchu Doing Tonight – Banky W Ft His Wife, Adesua (Susu) (REMIX) appeared first on Ngyab.

