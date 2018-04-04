 [VIDEO] Where are Africans? Critics ask Deola Sagoe over advert - The Punch — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

[VIDEO] Where are Africans? Critics ask Deola Sagoe over advert – The Punch

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Punch

[VIDEO] Where are Africans? Critics ask Deola Sagoe over advert
The Punch
The social media platform is agog with reactions of Nigerians to the video advert tagged Komole by Nigerian-born international fashion designer, Deola Sagoe. The video advert is intended to showcase her new collections, reports say. The two-minute
Introducing the luxury fashion blogger taking over InstagramPulse Nigeria
Introducing “Komole” Nigeria's Regal Gift To The WorldGuardian (blog)

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.