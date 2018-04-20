 Video: Who is lazy between Nigerian youths and President Buhari? – Reno — Nigeria Today
Video: Who is lazy between Nigerian youths and President Buhari? – Reno

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The number one bestselling author and former aide to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri, has fumed over the comment made by President Buhari about the Nigerian youths, asking who between the Nigerian youths and the President is lazy. Watch video below:

