(VIDEO): Who Is Toke Makinwa? – John Boyega Asks As He Denies Assaulting Her — Nigeria Today

(VIDEO): Who Is Toke Makinwa? – John Boyega Asks As He Denies Assaulting Her

British-Nigerian actor John Boyega, has finally reacted to the accusation leveled against him by media personality, Toke Makinwa, bothering on assault by his bodyguard.

Early this year, Makinwa had shared how she had an unpleasant encounter with the ‘Pacific Rim’ star at a restaurant in Lagos and at the Wizkid concert which took place in December 2017.

The media personality had also criticised the newly opened restaurant, Crossroads, for watching idly while she was bullied by the bodyguard of the actor.

Reacting to this, the Hollywood actor, who was a guest at Cool FM in Lagos, where he was answering questions from OAPs, Daddy Freeze, and Kaylah Oniwo, stated that he wasn’t aware that the incident happened as he doesn’t know who Toke Makinwa is.

“First of all, first of all, who is that,” he said in a surprised manner as he claimed not to know who Toke Makinwa is and even referred to her as “that.” “I did not kick anyone out of the bar. First of all, who is that?” he said adding that “I’m from London. I don’t know. I’m sure if I know the person is, I’d have known who she is. “I’ve never had a bodyguard in Nigeria. I don’t roll with bodyguards. When I came in December, I came on holiday.”

Watch video below (start watching from 6 minutes, 40 seconds):

