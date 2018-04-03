VIDEO: Woman Shoots Man In The Head On Facebook Live — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Woman Shoots Man In The Head On Facebook Live

A Texas Woman shot a man in the head while filming on Facebook live. Cassandra Damper had been in a car with two other males– Devyn Holmes and Cadillac Coleman. Holmes was the name of the man shot. Damper was playing with the gun which she said she didn’t know was loaded when she shot Holmes […]

The post VIDEO: Woman Shoots Man In The Head On Facebook Live appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

