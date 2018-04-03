VIDEO: Yung6ix – Ferragamo — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Yung6ix – Ferragamo
Off his sophomore album – “High Star”, rapper – Yung6ix dishes out the visuals to one of the standout songs on the LP titled “Ferragamo”.
The lush visuals was directed by Unlimited L.A
Watch and Enjoy!
The post VIDEO: Yung6ix – Ferragamo appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!