VIDEO: Zoro – Mbada — Nigeria Today

VIDEO: Zoro – Mbada
Zoro presents the video of his latest single, “Mbada.” “Mbada” by indigenous rapper Zoro; a song which has been doing rounds particularly in the Eastern circles since it dropped sometime last month.
The video was Directed by SOS.
