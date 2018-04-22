 VIDEO: Zoro – Mbada — Nigeria Today
VIDEO: Zoro – Mbada

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in Music, News | 0 comments

Zoro presents the video of his latest single, “Mbada.” “Mbada” by indigenous rapper Zoro; a song which has been doing rounds particularly in the Eastern circles since it dropped sometime last month.

The video was Directed by SOS.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

