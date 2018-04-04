 Village head lauds Buhari on agricultural — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Village head lauds Buhari on agricultural

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Mr Audu Zamuawosayi, the Village Head of Kugbaru, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, says President Muhammadu Buhari deserves an award for improving the country’s agricultural production. Zamuawosayi said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday. He said that Buhari deserved an award for using agriculture as a tool for the nation’s economic development.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.